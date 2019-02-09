Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high level business delegation from Netherlands would be visiting Pakistan in March 2019 to explore investment opportunities particularly in agriculture and agro businesses.

Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Ardi Braken made these remarks in a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood here on Friday.

The adviser shared the economic vision of the current government. He informed the Ambassador about the recent economic initiatives related to ease of doing business that are expected to boost the foreign direct investment and business activity in the country.

The ambassador discussion with the adviser investment plans of Dutch companies in Pakistan and informed him that a high level business delegation from Netherlands would be visiting Pakistan in March 2019 to explore investment opportunities particularly in agriculture and agro businesses. She also shared with him positive feedback from Dutch companies on the recently announced economic and business facilitation package. The ambassador also invited the Pakistani Business Leaders to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in June, 2019 at Netherlands.

The adviser welcomed the investment plans of the Dutch companies and said that foreign direct investment is among the top priorities of the government. He also encouraged the Dutch Ambassador to revisit their travel advisory for Pakistan. He highlighted that Portuguese government has revised their travel advisory positively for Pakistan and after the resumption of British airways operations in June this year, the footfall from Europe is expected to rise in Pakistan. Advisor assured ambassador of his full support for enhancing Pak-Netherlands economic cooperation and business linkages.