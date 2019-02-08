Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Kashimiri brethren are not alone and every Pakistani stands with them in their just struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation.

Brig Fayyaz Khan Sial stated while a ceremony organised the Cantonment Board Bahawalpur to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

CEO Cantonment Board Bahawalpur Ch Babar Hussain, Member Cantnt Board Rehan bin Javed, famous columnist Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta, Chaudhry Shafiq and Malik Nazim also attended the ceremony.

While addressing with the ceremony Brig Fayyaz Khan Sial and the Cantt Board CEO Babar Hussain termed Kashmir Aorta of Pakistan, saying that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support for the brave Kashimirs fight brute force of Indian occupation in Held Valley. They stressed that India should realise the reality that she could not keep the Kashmiris under illegal occupation for long. They declared that people of Pakistan have always raised voice against Indian atrocities and violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and today the whole nation is standing in solidarity with their brethren.

They said that thousands of Kashmiri Muslims have fallen victim to Indian terrorism and hundreds of Kashmiris are locked up in Jails and in such situation they can never be left alone. On the occasion, the Cantt Public Women Skill Development Institute Bahawalpur has put on display handicrafts and other items, depicting art and culture of Kashmir. Different banners were also displayed in this regard carrying slogans in solidarity with Kashmiris brethren.

IUB, Karachi University agree cooperation

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi have agreed to jointly promote academic and research activities including exchange of manpower and launch joint ventures in the field of Chemistry, Clinical and Eastern Medicine.

In this connection a ceremony was held at IUB Abbasia Campus to sign MoU between the two institutions. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, IUB and Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary, Director, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences signed the document in the presence of faculty members and students. Both the organisations will promote exchange of faulty members, training of professionals, internships and collaboration in MPhil and PhD programmes. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Director, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies thanked the Vice Chancellor for patronising the curricular and co-curricular activities and supporting the initiative. Earlier, Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary delivered extensive lecture in Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall.

LATE PPP LEADER REMEMBERED

Speakers paid tribute to late former district PPP general secretary Sardar Muhammad Younis Bali on the 14th death anniversary of the leader in a simple function held on Friday at here at late’s residence Dera Bali. Former district and sessions judge Riazul Hasan Awan and former union council nazim Tariq Saeed said in their speeches on the occasion that Bali was a great social worker and a brave political activist who served the people of the area throughout his life and remained in jail for the human rights of the people. Quran khawani and prayers were also held for the departed soul.a