Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that constitution of Supreme Court bench on Asghar Khan case is a good omen.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed the Federal Investigation Agency for implementation of the Supreme Court directives on Asghar Khan case.

He said that the Asghar Khan case exposed the political character of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

The Information Minister said that it was ironic that the political heirs of Benazir Bhutto were now allies of the PML-N.