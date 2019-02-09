Share:

Farooq Sattar leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government has been losing public trust, while referring to rise in unemployment and inflation.

While talking to media persons he called Sindh government and mayor of Karachi responsible for ‘ransacking’ in Karachi.

“Our prime objective is to restore ideological Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM),” he further said.

“The government should expose those who were responsible for Sahiwal tragedy and the killing of Ali Raza Abidi,” he went on to say, adding that security measures should be ensured for political leaders whom lives are endangered.

“Justice should be served for the victims of Sahiwal incident,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that he would soon protest against unemployment and inflation as there had been no example of such an inflation in the history of the country as it has been observed in the last six months.