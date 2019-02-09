Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged India to take a cue from Afghanistan talks and start a dialogue with Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership and Pakistan to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after decades of bloodshed good news for the region was coming from Afghanistan where many factions of Afghan parties and the Taliban were having a dialogue to end 17-year-old war in their country.

He hoped that India would pay heed and agree to talk to Kashmiris and Pakistan to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz also expressed deep concern about the fate of people stranded on highways and roads of occupied Kashmir due to inclement weather and asked Kashmiris to help each other in this hour of crisis.

CPJ calls for release of Kashmiri journalist

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based independent watchdog body, has called on the Indian authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir to immediately cease all legal proceedings against journalist Aasif Sultan and release him from jail after formal charges were reportedly filed against him in Srinagar on Wednesday. Sultan, along with nine other individuals, has been charged with harbouring and giving support to a militant organization and for hatching a criminal conspiracy under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“Filing terrorism-related charges against journalist Aasif Sultan, despite a complete lack of evidence, marks a terrible injustice and further undermines press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator in Washington DC, said in a statement issued in New York on Wednesday. “Is it so hard to understand that journalists, in the normal course of their work, must make contact with the people they write about?” Sultan has been jailed since August 27, 2018, after he wrote a story for the Kashmir Narrator magazine on Kashmiri militant leader Burhan Wani.

In January, CPJ called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure that the journalist is released. On Wednesday, CPJ also distributed a picture of Aasif Sultan, in handcuffs, wearing a T-shirt with an inscription: “Journalism is NOT At a crime.”