LAHORE - Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has told the officials concerned to bring diversity in the Scientific Panel of the Punjab Food Authority.

Chairing a meeting to review action plan of PFA for 2019 on Friday, he directed launching massive awareness campaign regarding adulteration in food products.

The minister said that there was need of amending rules and increasing punishment for eliminating the menace of adulteration in eatables. He assured taking up the issue of lack of human resource at the PFA.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister about performance of the authority in the last year and planning for the current year.

He said that vigilance cell had discarded a huge quantity of adulterated food worth Rs310 million in 2018. Mostly action was taken against adulterated milk and fake carbonated beverages. PFA had conducted 47,671 medical screening tests of food handlers/workers.

Out of these 4,017 people were found carrying contagious diseases, he said. PFA Food Lab had cleared 6,419 food samples out of 13,716. PFA has trained 28,890 food workers in Level-I training course.

Similarly, PFA Headquarter Wing heard 6,881 cases of different food-related issues.