rawalpindi - Police have booked a 14-member gang of fraudsters allegedly involved in looting millions of rupees from a large number of innocent people by luring them for giving vehicles on the lease, informed official sources on Friday.

Two cases were registered against the gang on the complaint of victims under section 406 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station (PS) cantt. Of 14, police have managed to arrest one accused who has been identified as Tahir Shehzad son of Fazal Dad, they said. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing members of fraudsters’ gang, sources added.

According to sources, two citizens namely Riasat Ali and Muhammad Tahir Khan, residents of G-9/14 and Dhamial, appeared before police and lodged complaints that the fraudsters “Islamic Dubai Group” have floated advertisements in national newspapers besides sending SMS on mobile phones informing that they provided cars of different made to the citizens on instalments.

The applicants said they have visited the office of Islamic Dubai Group located at Rizwan Arcade, third floor, on Adam Jee Road where they met with Salman Babar, Zeeshan Babar, Chaudhry Husnain, Inzemam Cashier, Sheryar, Raees Khan son of Shahnawaz Khan, Mushtaq Ali Khan, Tahir Shehzad, Operation Manager Menakshi daughter of Shahnawaz Khan, Nazish wife of Salman Babar, Muhammad Shehzad Operation Manager, Shohaib Chaudhry, Khawar Abbas and Muhammad Shohaib who asked them to pay 50 percent as advance to get vehicles.

The victims told police they paid Rs157,5000 and 200,000 respectively as an advance to the manager. The manager promised that the delivery would be made within five days but later on, the group evacuated the office and run away. Muhammad Tahir also told police the same group has also looted a large number of peoples including Israr Ahmed (Rs100,000) and Saqib Abbasi (Rs255,000). The complainants requested police to register the case against the fraudsters and to arrest them. Police have registered cases against accused and held an accused.

PS Cantt Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Iqbal Mirza, when contacted, confirmed that the accused were involved in deceiving scores of people in the name of a car lease. He said police held one accused and obtained his three days physical remand from a court of law for further investigation. He said the further investigation was on. “As many as 15 victims have approached police against Islamic Dubai Group for legal action on charges of swindling them in name of a car lease,” he said.

A gang of armed dacoits snatched two mobile phones on gunpoint from two students within limits of PS New Town. According to sources, the victim student Fahad Ali reported to police he along with three other friends were busy in chatting in F-Block, Street Number F/9-49 at 8:30 am when a gang of three dacoits appeared from somewhere. He added two dacoits walked to them and pointed guns demanding mobile phones.