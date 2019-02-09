Share:

Dedication and commitments of Imran Khan to root out corruption, transparency and accountability and other social evils from the country has been widely acclaimed by the masses during his election campaign. He has reprimanded corrupt bigwigs, who amassed huge national wealth by using unfair means and abusing their powers, would be dealt with iron hands and exemplary punishment should be awarded to this mafia.

Supreme Court of Pakistan, played a quintessential role, solidifying rhetoric of Khan. Infinitesimal corrupt bigwigs are in jail whilst prodigious are in the queue. Khan's dedicated and committed vigor proved true for curbing all forms of social evils during election campaign due to dedicated and committed work of apex court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Confronting the corrupt mafia was an outcry of joy. But solely entombing and immuring Nawaz and Zardari and their entourage for their wrongdoings won’t help curb the prevailing corruption and social evils. Great populace of poor and literate youth praised Khan, for his vehemence of transparency and accountability.

By looking into the political history of Pakistan, the trifling links between government and the governed are scrawny; and lack of far-reaching public discourse about key socio-economic and political bugbears aggravate public trust and confidence in the government institutions. This is the dilemma of democratic government in Pakistan to include citizen’s voices in key socio-economics policy formulations. This specific strata of populace envisioned their less heard voices will have access to policy spaces and/or platforms with the potential to amplify their voices and influence legislation. Overture to participatory democracy and government by the people in Khan’s government. It’s also none other than Khan, who has strengthened the capacity of masses to hold the past government to account. The fad of transparency and accountability will be vitiated, once participation and civic voices are unheard in his own government.

Khan, although tyro on the affairs of state yet more pragmatic than his previous counterparts, can establish the missing link between the government and the governed. An effective and responsive legislature is the bedrock of accountable governance. Due to repeated military interventions by abrogating the constitution, legislative bodies have poor performances. Legislative bodies must better serve as bridges between the state institutions and society by representing their constituents and carrying out pro-people legislation. The legislature is also crucial for executive oversight to ensure executive agencies protect citizens’ rights and freedom and provide improved, equitable delivery of quality public services. This function is especially important today in light of the devolution of key public functions under the 18th Amendment. Civil society organizations can play an important role in terms of public awareness and knowledge promotion about the roles and functions of legislators and legislatures.

Furthermore, they can identify, develop and implement tools and mechanisms for effective public oversight, advocacy and accountability through constituency-based initiatives. Such initiatives may involve organization of public dialogues, promotion of citizens’ access to information, analysis of legislators’ performance, expert information, and initiatives aimed at public accountability of legislators. Over time, a more consistent interface and engagement between legislators and citizens will also help strengthen citizens’ voice to inform and influence key decisions of the legislature.

Unfortunately, due to outdated and inadequate laws (e.g. Trust Act 1882 and Societies Act 1860), under which civil societies organizations are registered, are in dire need of reforms. Civil society organizations can play consequential role in strengthening civic voices to hold government to account but they can’t due to the fear of arbitrary interference by the government. It is largely because many of these laws were enacted either by the colonial or military governments [e.g. Social Welfare Agencies (Registration and Control Ordinance) 1961 and Companies Ordinance 1984] without taking into consideration the needs and requirements of civil society sector as it exists and continues to evolve.