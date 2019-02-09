Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has expressed government's commitment to increase the forest cover in the country.

In an interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan on Saturday, he said the plantation drive to be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Nankana today has a special significance as about twenty eight thousand acres of land was recovered in Nankana and now trees will be planted on it.

Malik Amin Aslam said the government is also focusing on checking tree cutting trend. He said this is important to cope with the challenges posed by climate change.

The adviser said soon a project will also be launched to conserve water.