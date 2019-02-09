Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to get approved the rules of the Benami Act from the federal cabinet before making it operational in the country.

The ministry of law and justice has finalised the rules of the Benami Act on the recommendations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). However, the rules of the Act would be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval likely in next week. “The ministry of law and justice has drafted the rules of the Benami Act, which will be presented in next cabinet meeting for approval,” said an official of the FBR.

The legislation defines the Benami transaction as an arrangement where property is held by a person (other than in fiduciary capacity) on behalf of another person who has paid for it; or the transaction is made for a property in a fictitious name; or the owner of the property is not aware of or denies knowledge of such ownership. The Act prohibits all persons from entering into Benami transactions. Any property held in “Benami” will be confiscated by the federal government.

The Act provides for prohibition of holding property in Benami. The basic objective of the Act is to deal with the problem of tax evasion and black money, especially in real estate sector; target transactions that are carried out in other people’s name (Benami transactions); empower the government to restrict the right to recover or transfer property held in Benami and ensure if a person enters into a Benami transaction to evade tax or avoid payment to creditors, the ultimate beneficial owner and persons who abet or induce any person to undertake Benami transaction suffer rigorous punishment.

Earlier on Monday, the FBR had announced that Benami Act will be made operational within this week. The Act would empower the government to confiscate all properties and bank accounts registered with a fictitious person. The FBR Member Inland Revenue Policy Hamid Ateeq Sarwar had disclosed it during a press briefing along with Member Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Operation Seema Shakil. “We have now forwarded the draft rules to Ministry of Law for vetting. By making this law operational soon, all those bank accounts and properties which are kept on the name of others will be seized and then the relevant Tribunal will decide process of sale of confiscated bank accounts and properties under the Benami Act,” he added. As part of government’s efforts to document the economy, Dr Hamid said the law will allow government to take strict actions against those who got their movable and immovable assets registered with fictitious person in order to evade taxes. He said the law was passed in January 2017 and after finalising of its rules and regulations, it will come into operation latest by February 8.