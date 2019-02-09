Share:

islamabad - Islamabad High Court has sought details of departmental inquiry against Deputy Director Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Dr Ubaid who had challenged the appointment of Chief Executive DRAP.

Deputy Director Drug Regulatory Authority Dr Ubaid has challenged the appointment of Sheikh Akhtar Hussain as Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority in the Islamabad High Court.

IHC took up the case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb remarked, “who is Dr Ubaid? What is his stake?

Hasn’t any show cause issued to the petitioner?

Representative of Drug Regulatory Authority replied that departmental inquiry against Dr Ubaid is pending.

Court remarked, “It is strange that whenever inquiry has been launched against any employee, he approached the court to challenge the appointment”.

Court has issued orders to Drug Regulatory Authority Department to file details of pending inquiry against Dr Ubaid and court will decide on that in the next week.

Court has adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.