Share:

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the intention to initiate forensic audit of the health facilities in Sindh is political victimization.

In a statement on Saturday Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Prime Minister has nothing to do with the performance of hospitals in Sindh as he just believed in opposition for the sake of opposition.

He said that anybody can conduct the forensic audit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health anytime. The Adviser opined that the Prime Minister and his associates are so much obsessed to political revenge that they have lost their senses.

At first they applauded the performance of health facilities in Sindh and now they are talking about the forensic audit of the same, he added. He said that the performance of the health facilities is obvious to everyone.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that patients from all over the country are being treated free of charge at these hospitals. The whole country is acknowledging the performance of these hospitals after the 18th amendment.

These health facilities were in worst condition before they were handed over to the Sindh government. Censuring the attitude of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Adviser said that he is keen on watching everyone as his subordinate. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf is not even aware of the ABC of the politics.