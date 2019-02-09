Share:

The Ministry of Interior on Saturday rejected former premier Nawaz Sharif , his daughter and son-in-law’s request seeking removal of his names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

In October last year, Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retired) Safdar had separately written letters to the interior ministry seeking removal of their names from the ECL.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior rejected the petitions of Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar.

In the petition, the three had stated that Rule 2 of Exit From Pakistan Rules 2010 did not apply to them. The former premier, his daughter and son-in-law stated that they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy and thus their names should be removed from ECL.

The decision to place the names of the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law was taken during the first federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 20, 2018.

In July last year, an accountability court in Islamabad had convicted Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison.

Nawaz and Maryam were released from jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield case.

However, in December last year, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference.