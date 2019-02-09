Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said Irshad Ali and Sheraz successfully become international referee of World Taekwondo Federation after completing course in Bangkok, Thailand.

Col Wasim expressed these views while talking to The Nation on Friday, he further said, one person expenditures were borne by federation and others were borne by World Taekwondo Federation, it is yet another milestone achieved by individuals and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, presently PTWF is the only top most federation of country, who have around 15 international qualified referees from international body.

He further said, “It is compulsory to have 4th Dan certificates from Kukkiwon Headquarters South Korea or higher degree to attend this course, to b able to qualify for the course, one had at least 10 to 12 years experience in the particular field before he or she could be recommended for the course by the respective federation, PTWF is focusing towards the education of technical officials and coaches, I had also planned to send four coaches in WTF partnership coaching program in March to South Korea, the selected individuals will be from KP, Punjab, Sindh and AJK.”

It is pertinent to mention here that four international referees from Pakistan perform official duties at the Fujaria Open International event, which include Murtaza Hasan, Nadeem Ahmed, Khurram Rasheed and Kamran Qamar Qureshi, it was also huge achievement of the federation to send four international referees in any signal championship and all was done on self-finance basis, government Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board had not given federation a single penny and without even establishing training camps, our athletes perform exceptionally and won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the mega event, I had sent written request to PSB to start training camps as major events are coming thick and fast, if PSB can’t organise full-scale camps, then at least selected players should be given facilities and accommodation, as it is about the future of Pakistan, sports are declining with each passing day and our athletes are hardly winning medals when it comes to international events, it is not because they lack passion or they are by any means any lesser to top athletes, it is just because, we didn’t have proper training camps, no international coaching facilities and under present circumstances, when PSB is not even giving the meagre annual financial assistance to the affiliated federations, we are running from post to pillar and arranging funds for sending our athletes abroad and also arranging courses for our referees and judges, I request IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to at least issue funds for education of technical officials and coaches, that is why our athletes fail to perform in mega events.

He further said, government must ask the federations to update their national/international referees courses and provide foreign qualified coaches, government must ensure that in training camps only national/international qualified coaches be appointed to achieve better results, I must like to say a big thanks to PTWF Patron Lt Gen Javeed Iqbal as his contributions can’t be ruled out, without having him behind federation, we can’t even run our day-to-day affairs, holding national championships, sending teams and players aboard is not more than day-dreaming.

, he always not only fully backed us, but also provide reasonable finances so we could achieve our short and long term goals, he had given nod of approval for hosting international event in Islamabad early next year, I request IPC Minister to provide initial amount, which is must as per WTF rules as token money to bid for G1 or any other mega tournament, as we are highly cash-starved, her help can ensure not only Pakistan host international event, but our venues will be packed with foreign athletes.

“I had given assurance by top federations about sending their athletes to Pakistan f we do manage to get any international event allocated for world body, government support will mean a lot for the local players, who will not only get exposure of playing against the best in the business, but also they could attain international valuable ranking points as well, I am sure bring a sports lady and played sports, Dr Fahmida will help the cause and order allocation of special funds so we could focus on winning medals at international platforms, Wasim concluded.”