ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution on the city roads.

The squad would also be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using it. According to a police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free. During the last month, 230 pressure horns were removed from various vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to the drivers.

Rashid said ITP would soon launch a campaign as the noise pollution affects nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

Special squads of ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and impose fine vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of the whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained. He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from using pressure horns.

Islamabad police have arrested 24 outlaws including nine persons for involvement in drug peddling activities and recovered hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have launched special crackdown against criminals and drug pushers following directions from SSP (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed. Owing to these efforts, the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Adil Zaman and Abdul Khaliq besides for possessing 2.155 kilogram hashish.

The police also arrested three accused namely Zer Nawaz, Nafees Khan and Zahir and recovered 3 pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol police arrested Sher Khan and recovered 200 gram hashish from him while Shalimar police arrested Khurram Shehzad for having 102 gram heroin. Koral police arrested Shahid Mehmood and Hussain for having 1,240 gram hashish and 255 gram heroin respectively.

Shehzad Town police arrested Waleed and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Golra police arrested seven persons involved in immoral activities while another police team of the same police station nabbed Shamshad and a female Shaheen for having 147 gram ice and 140 gram hashish respectively.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.