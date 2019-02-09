Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University registrar Friday announced that the university would soon give combine advertisement to receive applications from teachers regarding their appointments and promotions.

He mentioned that the Vice Chancellor, KU, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has given him special directives to complete the process of combine advertisement at earliest. The KU VC also expressed his serious concerns that ads which were issued around five years ago have not implemented yet due to which the process of new advertisement has been delayed unnecessarily.

The KU VC believes that the delay was not good for teachers’ career and sought that teachers’ should not face such situation in future. He has also ordered to give Rs25,000 PhD allowances to the teachers as well.

Professor Dr Ajmal Khan said that the Sindh government has raised the PhD allowance from Rs10,000 to Rs25,000 and this amount would be given to the teachers’ during current month. He has also directed the relevant department(s) to avail approval of auditors regarding the matter and make sure that this grant would be received as part of teachers’ salary.

Despite the fact that Karachi University has been facing serious financial crunch for last several years, the KU VC wants to overcome at the problem at earliest.

The KU VC also mentioned that the Campus Administration has already written a letter to the provincial government to remind them about issuance of the PhD grant as soon as possible. He observed that the Sindh government would soon release the said grant to facilitate the teaching community of the University of Karachi.

Professor Dr Ajmal Khan also observed that in past the hindrance in holding Selection Boards on time, due to which back dated joining as per the then advertisement did not happened, was not good for teachers careers.

He said that he is willing to safeguard teachers’ career as it was one of his topmost priority. He further said that this issue could only be resolved in Syndicate as it falls under its jurisdictions. Professor Dr Ajmal Khan was optimistic that there would be no unnecessary delay in holding Selection Boards in the future and stated that following rules and regulation in letter and spirit would be helpful in implementing decisions.

He also expressed his serious concerns over obstacles in holding classes during the ongoing semester and said that holy month of Ramazan would start by the end of the semester and if such hurdles would not taken away immediately then both students and teachers would suffer.

He emphasised upon the teachers and students to play their positive role in conducing classes regularly on time so that syllabus and course could be completed and examinations could be held on time. He asked the deans and chairmen of faculties to provide suitable suggestions to further improve Karachi University’s image.

Meanwhile, the KU VC also congratulated the teachers who have recently collected research grants from several organizations and expressed that despite the unfavourable situation these teachers are working hard to making a name for Karachi University. Everyone should follow their example because such people go far in their careers.