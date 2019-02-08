Share:

LONDON-'Someone You Loved' singer Lewis Capaldi has convinced his distant relative Peter Capaldi to star in his latest music video. Lewis Capaldi convinced his distant relative Peter Capaldi to star in his new music video.

The 22-year-old singer's promo clip for 'Someone You Loved' - which has been made in partnership with organ donation charity Live Life Give Life - was released on Friday (08.02.19) and features the former 'Doctor Who' actor. As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper, Lewis said: ''It was a massive honour.'' The distant cousins have only met once before, but it seems the star was happy to help out a member of his family for the charity project.

Lewis was grateful, and added: ''[I wanted to] try to take the opportunity to raise awareness for something that I thought was deserving.'' The pair met for the first time almost a year ago, when Peter came to see his show at the Scala in London.

Lewis said at the time: ''My dad and my aunties told me we were related to Peter a while ago, I think he's my dad's second cousin. ''Whenever he came on the TV they'd always say 'You're related to Malcolm Tucker' or 'you're related to Doctor Who.'

''None of us had met him though so when my agent mentioned he'd been in touch asking about coming to my show in London I said 'yes, of course!' He came backstage afterwards to say hello and we had a great chat.

''We talked a bit about the family connection and he said he really liked the music, so that was really nice of him. He's a really cool guy. It's a big inspiration to have someone who's so successful in the family.''