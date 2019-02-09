Share:

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was honoured on Friday at the third edition of the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) for her contribution towards the film industry.

Held annually, DIAFA honours distinguished International and Arab personalities, selected by a qualifed committee, for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment. The festival introduces renowned figures from various fields such as art, culture, music, business, and humanitarian services.

The Humsafar actor looked flawless in a pastel blue gown by La Bourjosie which she paired with a sleek side parting and jewelry.

Receiving the award, Mahira said, “Art connects everyone.”

This was not the actors' first award. She previously made the country proud after she won two awards at the 8th Beirut International Awards Festival.