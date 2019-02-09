Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MC) has worked out a scheme of Rs104 million under World Bank Development Loan Scheme (WBDLS) for repairing and replacing faulty traffic signals and street lights on the roads in Rawalpindi.

Under this scheme affected roads of Rawalpindi city, vehicles and machinery of corporation will be got repaired and nullahs under drainage system will be constructed.

The said scheme has been given final shape and will be sent to World Bank with the approval of mayor.

The construction and up gradation of municipal library building, slaughter house, general bus stand building Pirwadhai is underway at the cost of Rs270 million under World Bank Development Loan scheme.