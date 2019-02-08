Share:

LONDON:-Michael Ball is set to release his first solo album in four years 'Coming Home To You' next month (22.03.19). Michael Ball is set to release his solo album 'Coming Home To You' on March 22. The 56-year-old singer - who is also the co-producer on the album - will release his highly-anticipated record via Decca Records next month, and the star has revealed that he has never been ''more proud'' and ''excited'' by the ''results'' of his upcoming musical project. In a statement, Michael said: ''Making this album was such a labour of love.