ISLAMABAD - After the BNP-Mengal fast growing differences with the PTI’s government, another major allied partner, the MQM-P is also severally annoyed for not getting their due share in the recently formed parliamentary bodies.

MQM-P, the PTI’s government main coalition partners, has threatened the concerned authority to address their grievances, as otherwise they would not become part of any National Assembly standing committees.

The MQM-P has severe objections over the recently constituted National Assembly standing committees, as their party lawmakers were not given top slot of parliamentary bodies as per their demand.

The 36 standing committees of the National Assembly were constituted the other day (Wednesday) after the delay of around five months.

Talking to The Nation, MQM-P’s senior MNA Aminul Haq exclusively shared that MQM-P will not become part of any National Assembly standing committee if the grievances were not addressed.

“We have serious objections with concerned authorities as our party’s MNAs were not adjusted as per our demand,” said the MQM-P’s MNA, mentioning that they were given only one chairmanship of standing committee. MQM-P, he said, were expecting to get top slot of two standing committees of National Assembly.

He said that MQM-P’s party members were adjusted in the committees against their demand. “For example one of our party members was adjusted in statistical division committee against the wish, as we asked him to put his name in Energy division,” said Aminul Haq, adding their senior member Kishwar Zehra was also not adjusted in the National Assembly standing committee as per their wishes.

Sources said that the MQM-P was also denied for giving one more federal ministry by the PTI’s government, as they were expecting three federal ministries as a major coalition partner.

Political pundits said that government’s senior members would soon hold meeting with the MQM-P to address their grievances as they are not in a position to annoy their allied partner due to simple majority in National Assembly.

Already, they said, the grand opposition has threatened to destabilise the government. PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had openly urged the media to support the opposition’s attempt to overthrow the PTI government.

With average 20 members in each, the committees include maximum members from ruling PTI, while the number of PML-N stands at second and PPP-P is third in this row.

As per rules, the committees have to be constituted within 30 days after the election of leader of the house. The deadline expired on September 18.

The newly-formed committees include Rules and Procedure, House and Library, Government Assurance, Cabinet Secretariat, Climate Change, Commerce and Textiles, Communication, Defence, Defence Production, Energy, Federal Education and Professional Training, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Housing and Works, Human Rights, Industries, Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology and other.

The National Assembly session has been summoned on 18th February. Most of the standing committees of the National Assembly have also been summoned to hold initial meeting to elect chairman of the body.