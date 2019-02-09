Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health has confirmed another polio case in the country bring the number of polio cases in the current year to two.

Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio Eradication Baber Bin Atta said that the second case of the year has been confirmed in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that NIH has confirmed the poliovirus in a child at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the reason was refusal of the parents from vaccination.

On his social media message, he said: “The child is two-year-old and Bannu is one of the districts with clusters of parental refusals and Bannu has been reporting presence of virus in the sewage”.

He said provincial polio team has been asked to mobilise rapid assessment team to Bannu to evaluate reason and effective case response to protect more children.

He said initial investigation into the Bannu polio case confirmed it as refusal case. He said the parents’ refusal led to the affecting of students with virus.

Earlier, first case of polio of the current year was confirmed in Khar, Bajour, which led to the total number to six in the region in the last three months. However, the cases reached to seven in four months now.

The number of polio cases in the previous year was ten after the confirmation of two cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials of National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) working for the eradication of polio had claimed that both new cases emerged as parents had refused to immunise their children in those areas.

The cases were reported in Bajaur tribal district while the earlier was confirmed in Lakki Marwat district. Details said that children missed vaccination during the anti-polio drive launched in 2018.

Separately, Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ministry of National Health Services has taken cognizance of reported measles outbreak in Philippines. The authorities in Manila have declared an outbreak situation of contagious measles disease in several areas of the country including the capital Manila.

Under directions of Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, health staff at all points of entry into country has been alerted to monitor all arrivals from the affected country. Pakistani citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Pakistan Ministry of Health said the country had recently carried out successfully the largest ever measles vaccination campaign for children across Pakistan. Our children are protected so there is no cause for concern, said a statement by the Federal Health Ministry.