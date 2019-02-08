Share:

HAFIZABAD-Unidentified burglars broke into the foundry of Tariq in front of DPO Office Hafizabad and made off with a boring machine worth Rs300,000. The police have registered a case but remained clueless. According to another report, some burglars broke into a cloth shop on busiest Post Office Road and decamped with cloth worth thousands of rupees. The police are investigating.

Meanwhile, two armed bandits stormed into Sitara Mart on busiest Gujranwala Road near Nadra office in broad daylight Monday afternoon and snatched Rs50,000 from its owner Nabeel, son of Munir. The police are investigating.

SUSPECT HELD FOR ATTEMPTING ASSAULT ON GIRL

The Kaleke Police have arrested a suspect for his alleged attempt to assault a young girl in Lakhia village on Monday.

According to FIR, lodged with the police by the girl's father, the accused Iftikhar forcibly took the girl to his house where he attempted to rape her. The girl's shrieks alerted the people. They overpowered the accused and handed over him to the police.

Meanwhile, a fourth class student in Bhaka Bhattian village was allegedly assaulted by suspect Mukarram son of Muazzam Ali Bhatti of the same village.

According to FIR lodged with the police by Amanat Ali father of the victim, his son was playing in the street from where the accused enticed him away to a deserted place where he allegedly assaulted him. The police are investigating but have failed to arrest the accused.