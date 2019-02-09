Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday informed the Sindh Assembly that the number of migratory birds declined alarmingly mainly due to shortage of waters in lakes and freshwater reservoirs.

Responding to the lawmakers’ queries during question hour in the provincial assembly, Nasir apprised that historically the birds from Siberia move towards Sindh every year in the month of September and remain till February or early March. “It all depends on weather condition,” he added. The minister said that as per statistics, the number of migratory birds declined big times as “over 1.75 million birds, including houbara bustards, cranes, teals, mallards, geese, waders and pelicans, had migrated from Siberia using Indus Fly Route in 1992, while their number had now reduced to 200,000 in 2019,”

He added that their number was dropped to 150,000 in 2017 and in the current it has increased to around to 200,000 but there is still a huge decline as around 1.75 million birds usedto come to Sindh. Nasir said that the lakes were getting either dry or saline water which was adversely affecting wildlife, particularly the migratory birds. He was of the view that regulation of water is with irrigation department wildlife department remain in coordination with it for provision of sweet water in these lakes and wetlands during the migration of waterfowls from Siberia.

To a question of the Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Arif Mustafa Jatoi’s question, the minister said that the provincial wildlife department was taking several steps for the protection of wildlife. He said that effective steps were taken to check and control hunting of migratory birds as there was a complete ban on hunting at some of the lakes.

When Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi asked why provincial government did not arrange water for the migratory birds’ sanctuaries, he said that there was no enough water even for the crops in the province.

‘Protected Animal’

To another query, Nasir said that 13 animals were ‘protected’ and their hunting was strictly prohibited, adding that a person could be penalized for up to Rs 150,000 in case of a violation. “Sindh Ibex, Afghan Urial, Chinkara, Blue Bull, Hog Deer, Indian Wolf, Honey Badger (Ratal), Mugger or Marsh Crocodile, Gharial or Gavial, Smooth Coated Indian Otter, Indus Blind Dolphin , Greater Flamingo and Fresh Water Turtles have been protected,” he added while giving details.

The minister added that legislation in this regard is in the process and a bill would be tabled in the assembly soon. After the legislation, besides fine, punishment could be also be awarded to a person who found involved in illegal hunting.