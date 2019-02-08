Share:

LAYYAH-Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) staged a protest rally for their demands. The rally started from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to Press Club. A large number of protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

Addressing the participants, PSA vice president Ayub Ansari said that Punjab government did not meet their demands despite promises with PSA office-bearers. He demanded that contract employees should be made permanent, and grant of risk allowance and Allied Health Professional allowance for the employees. PSA district president Ahsanullah Sial said that paramedical workers would continue their protest until their demands were not met. He announced that on 19th, a huge protest would be organised at all district headquarters and teaching hospitals of Punjab. APCA district president Rana Afzal announced support during his speech to PSA protest. He said that the APCA had always supported all employees association for their rights.