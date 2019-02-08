Share:

The marathon six-hour Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani provides a crucial glimpse of what the future of Pakistan cricket holds.

For the most part the message seems to be clear; steady as she goes. Despite suffering losses in each format during the tour to South Africa – which had led many to cry for change - Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and selection committee member, Wasim Haider, assured the board that the current crop of young players, given time and guidance, will be the bedrock of the team in the coming years. This is a relief; having a relatively settled squad is a luxury team Pakistan seldom has, and this policy should be encouraged in contrast to reactionary measures.

A similar note of assent was struck regarding the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL); despite all six franchises of PSL being defaulters by different aspects, the meeting approved tax breaks and leniency periods instead of rocking the boat. It is commendable that the PCB is giving PSL franchises ample time to develop profitable business models, but it must remember that at some point it has to collect it dues.

The final and most important decision - one that could have truly rocked the boat of the domestic cricketing setup - was appraised, appreciated, but not ultimately approved. The board failed to give final approval to the new domestic restructure, under which the role of the affiliated departmental teams is to end, to be replaced by a format in which only regional teams to compete. This would have not ended the role of the departments – they would still have to sponsor specific regions – but would have spread the development of cricket across the nation, away from only urban centres.

A domestic restructure is sorely needed, and the PCB would do well to put the reforms into effect.