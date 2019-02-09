Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said a peaceful marine region is essential for the protection of our marine trade routes.

Addressing a three-day multi-national Maritime Conference in connection with AMAN-2019 maritime exercise in Karachi on Saturday, he said importance of Indian Ocean has increased manifold with the presence of regional and foreign naval forces.

The President also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain peace in the region of Indian Ocean.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said that all the countries participating in the Aman exercises are here with the resolve of ‘Unite for Peace’.

He informed that Pakistan Navy has started providing security to the trade ships in the Gulf of Aden under the regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.