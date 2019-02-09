Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has once again reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) and removed the federal minister for petroleum from its chairmanship, it is learnt reliably here on Friday.

The prime minister has reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Asad Umar, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

“In Supersession of this divisions Notification of even number, dated 11th and 26th September, 2018, the Prime Minister has been pleased to reconstitute the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE),” said the notification available with The Nation.

The six-member committee would comprise Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood, the notification added.

The terms of reference (TORs)of the CCoE would remain unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the speedy decision making and swift execution of energy projects the previous government had created the CCoE. However, at that time the prime minister used to head the committee. Later, the interim government also reconstituted the committee and it was also working under the chairmanship of the prime minister.

This is the second time in less than four months that the committee was reconstituted by the incumbent government.

Last year soon after coming into power Prime Minister Imran Khan had reconstituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) under the chairmanship of Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The earlier summary of the Cabinet Division seeking the PM approval to head the major cabinet committees was turned down by the PM and instead delegated the chairmanship of those committees to the concerned ministers. However, now the decision has been changed and now the finance minister will head the committee.

When asked about the reason of removing the Petroleum Minister from the slot of chairmanship, the sources said that the decision to make the petroleum minister as head of the committee was wrong at first place and was against the spirit of the CCoE. It is the committee on energy and not petroleum, then why petroleum minister was made its chairman and why not the power minister, the source questioned.

Basically the CCoE is responsible to identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious execution of energy projects, formulate reform initiatives and review the legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector, the source said.

Now the finance minister will head the committee and both the power and petroleum minister will work with him as members, the source added.