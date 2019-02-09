Share:

LAHORE/Islamabad - PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has demanded interrogation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Aleem Khan case.

Talking to the newsmen at a breakfast meeting hosted by PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Friday, former Opposition leader in the National Assembly said that confining interrogation to Aleem Khan alone and not going to his beneficiaries would merely be eyewash and a balancing act on the part of the NAB.

PPP leaders Naveed Chaudhry and Yousaf Awan were also present.

Khursheed Shah raised the question that if JIT could be constituted to check payment of laundry bills of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari then PM could be summoned in case of Aleem Khan who was bearing all his expenses as an ATM.

To the query regarding amendments in NAB laws, he said that it was a long standing demand of his party.

“PPP is demanding amendments in NAB laws since long. We can move ahead if all parties agree on bringing reforms in the NAB”, he said, adding, that the Opposition was not looking for any NRO.

He said that those stating that no NRO would be given should clearly name the person wanting such thing.

Referring to the court verdict on Faizabad sit in case, he said that the issue would be raised in the Parliament.

He asked the govt to implement the higher judiciary decision in letter and spirit.

He said that the govt was not serious in running the country properly.

“Decisions like imposition of new taxes are not shared with media even hours before presentation of budget. But this government made public details of mini-budget one and half month before its presentation in the Parliament. This caused loss of billions to some people and some were beneficiaries of willful leakage of mini-budget details”, he said, adding, the session was prorogued before carrying out debate on mini-budget which was quite unusual that showed attitude of the rulers.

He said that this issue would also be raised in the Parliament.

Stressing the need of resolution of Afghanistan issue peacefully through talks, he said that a peaceful neighbouring country was in the benefit of Pakistan that would also restore durable peace in the region. He urged the government to listen to all the demands of PTM.

He said that all legitimate demands should be accepted and resolved at the earliest.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Friday, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar lauded the Supreme Court verdict in Faizabad dharna (sit-in) case as ‘a milestone in the journey to correct bearings of the state and in illumining the democratic path.’

He said that the Supreme Court had done its job and it was now for the Parliament to enact appropriate legislation for determining the mandate of intelligence agencies.

“The opportunity offered by the verdict must be seized by democratic institutions to end manipulation of public opinion, backdoor re-engineering of political landscape and crushing dissent-- all as manifestations of contempt for the people,” he said.

Recalling that sometime back an aborted attempt was made in the Senate to bring a premier intelligence agency under legislative framework, he urged the upper House to take a lead in initiating legislation to determine mandate of the intelligence agencies as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court order to Defence Ministry and respective services chiefs to penalise the personnel of armed forces found to have violated their oath is a breath of fresh air, he said and expressed the hope that the process will be initiated soon.

“Whether those who violated their oath are actually penalized or not was not material at the moment. What is material at present is that the process is at least set in motion,” he said.

The Court's observation that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority failed to take action against cable operators as broadcasts were targeted in cantonment areas should expose those who sought to manipulate public opinion and stifle dissent by underhand means, he said adding “PEMRA is now under obligation to investigate the matter.”

Babar said that verdict had illumined the path for the Parliament, the state institutions and the civil society to tread.

BILAWAL SLAMS ‘CONSPIRACIES’ AGAINST SLIC STAFF

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed ‘conspiracies’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government against State Life Insurance Corporation and its employees in a bid to eventually convert it into a private asset of some ruling elements.

Taking notice of the State Life Insurance Corporation employees’ protests in the country, the PPP chief expressed solidarity with them and warned the Federal government to shun its nefarious designs against the Corporation established by the visionary Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1972 to provide life insurance cover to the people for the first time through an state institution.

Bilawal said that some economic vultures appear waiting in the wings to take over and gulp State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) through similar conspiracies hatched against Pakistan Steel and other such national assets.

The PPP Chairman issued strong warning to the PTI-led government to desist from such ugly designs against SLIC and avert from interfering or amending its administrative or job structure to facilitate private insurance companies directly or indirectly owned by the ruling elements.

He assured the SLIC employees that PPP would raise voice for their just demands and protection of the Corporation as it was a gift of our founder Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the people of Pakistan.