Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched the "10 billion tree plantation drive" in Balloki, Nankana Sahib.

He formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling there.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister directed that the forest land given on lease in Punjab should be retrieved. He said forest cover in Pakistan is already very low as compared to the region.

He pointed out that there used to be big forests in Chicawatni, Mianwali and Changa Manga. He said the forests should be fully protected.

Prime Minister Imran khan has expressed the commitment to increase forest cover throughout the country through retrieving land from the land mafia.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign at Baloki, Nankana Sahib this afternoon, he said forests are at very low level in our country. He said we have to discourage cutting of trees to secure our better future.

The prime minister said that ten-billion trees will be planted during five-year. He said Pakistan is the most affected country due to the climate change. He said the entire country will be made clean and green.

The PM said no NRO will be given to any one and all those elements who are involved in corruption will be dealt with iron hands.

He said all the minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and they are equal citizens.