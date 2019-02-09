Share:

NANKANA/BALLOKI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch 10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive by planting a sapling at the Forest Reserve to mark the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ drive here at Balloki on Saturday (today).

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmed told APP here on Friday that 10,000 saplings would be planted by 2,500 school children alongside the Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch the tree plantation campaign.

The DC Nankana said that the district administration had got 2,500 acres of government land retrieved from the illegal occupants as per the vision of Imran Khan to root out corruption and arrest land grabbers, adding, that a Forest Reserve would be developed on the 1500 acres of land while a Wildlife Sanstuary would be built on the remaining 1000 acres of retrieved land.

Raja Mansoor said that the WildLife sanctuary would provide a good picnic spot to the visitors.

Provincial Secretary Environment Nasir Hussain Jami said that the area would become a focal point of eco-tourism in the country, adding, that the initiative was part of government’s initiatives to promote tourism in the province.