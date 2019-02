Share:

OKARA:-The police have arrested three dacoits and their four accomplices managed to flee the scene. According to police sources, police arrested three dacoits identified as Hamza Liaquat, Fakhar and Ishfaq during patrolling in Sahar city Chak Road on Friday. Police recovered arms from them while their four accomplices managed to flee the scene. The police have started raids to arrest the runaway four accused.