rawalpindi - The Police on Friday claimed to have recovered a 45-year-old woman who was kidnapped for ransom from Chaklala Scheme-III and arrested an alleged abductor. The police also recovered the amount paid as ransom for release of abducted woman.

Addressing a press conference, SP Potohar Division Haji Javed Anwar disclosed that a citizen Faisal Ahmed approached police on 7/2/2019 and lodged a complaint stating her wife Shugufta Faisal left her house at 12:30pm for shopping to a nearby market but did not return home. The applicant said he received a call from unknown number during which the caller told him his wife has been abducted by him and also demanded Rs 1 million as ransom for her safe release. SP said the kidnapper also threatened the applicant for killing his wife in case of non-payment of ransom. A case was registered against the accused with PS Airport under section 365-A and begun investigation. SP said CPO Abbas Ahsan constituted a special team tasking it to recover the woman. He said the abductors negotiated with husband of woman and agreed for Rs 500,000 as ransom for release of woman. He said the abductor received ransom near Faizabad and released the woman. SP said the police team chased the accused and arrested him. A case was registered against him while further investigation was on, SP said.

Meanwhile, a man died after roof of a house caved in at Ward Number 7 in Gujar Khan due to heavy rain. Rescue 1122 was called in the locals rescuers of which pulled out the dead body of man from the rubble of house and shifted to hospital for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Shabbir.