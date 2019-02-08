Share:

HAFIZABAD-The mystery surrounding the murder of Naila Amjad Awan, Assistant District Public Persecutor (ADPP) posted in the District Courts Hafizabad, has been resolved following the arrest of her husband Muhammad Zaman and others who confessed to the crime, DPO Sajid Kiani said here.

The deceased was shot at and killed on January 11 soon after she was on the way to gymnasium. Since then the police remained clueless. However, the DPO constituted a special team headed by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Khalid and SHO city Ijaz Butt, Incharge CIA Staff Ahad Hussain Tarar, and others who apprehended several suspects but to no avail. At last, the team arrested Muhammad Zaman husband of the deceased, who is serving as IT teacher in a private school. During interrogation, he confessed that as the behaviour of the deceased was very rude towards his parents, the relations between them become strained and he decided to get rid of her by hatching a conspiracy in collusion of his brother Ali Raza and cousin Tahir alias Bagga, hired Rizwan and Javed and paid them Rs. two lakh to kill Naila. The hired assassins after committing the crime fled to other province, from where they were arrested by the police.