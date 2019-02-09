Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s public debt has increased by Rs2.425 trillion to Rs26.637 trillion in just six months due to the massive shortfall in tax collection that forced the government to rely on domestic and external borrowings, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s public debt rose by 10 percent or 2.425 trillion in the first six months (July to December) of the fiscal year 2018/19. Pakistan’s overall public debt has surged to Rs26.637 trillion by the end of December 2018, according to the SBP figures.

The country’s public debt is rapidly increasing due to the government’s failure in increasing the taxes. The public debt has enhanced by Rs4.5 trillion in one year to Rs26.637 trillion in December 2018 from Rs22.130 trillion in December 2017.

The incumbent PTI government is also relaying on borrowing like previous governments. The country’s debt has gone up by 7.7 percent during five months tenure of the incumbent government. The debt was Rs24.732 trillion in August 2018 when the PTI took the charge of the government, which has now gone to Rs26.637 trillion. The country’s borrowing from both, domestic and foreign, sides has increased during first six months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The domestic borrowing has gone to Rs17.536 trillion in December 2018 as compared to Rs16.416 trillion in June 2018, showing an increase of 6.8 percent. Similarly, the foreign debt has increased to Rs9.101 trillion in December 2018 as against Rs7.796 trillion in June 2018. Therefore, the country’s public debt including domestic as well foreign has recorded at Rs26.637 trillion by the end of December 2018.

The government had already conceded serious violations of the Fiscal Responsibility & Debt Limitation Act (FDRLA) on both fiscal and external fronts. The government, in its debt and fiscal policy statements for 2018-19, said that law required ensuring that within a period of two financial years, beginning from 2016-17, the total public debt shall be reduced to 60pc of the estimated GDP. However, the “total public debt and total debt of the government as percentage of GDP stood at 72.5pc and 67pc respectively at end June 2018, thus, remained higher than the 60pc-threshold”.

The government is taking loans from domestic sources after Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is struggling to achieve its tax collection target. The FBR’s tax collection had gone to Rs191 billion in seven months. The FBR’s provisional collection stands at Rs2,060 billion against the desired target of Rs2,251 billion for the first seven months (July-January) period, indicating a shortfall of Rs191 billion. The massive shortfall in tax collection would result in widening of budget deficit to Rs2.39 trillion in the current financial year, which would be equal to 6.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The budget deficit would be much higher than the initial estimates of 5.1 percent of the GDP for the ongoing fiscal year.

The ministry of finance had said that increase in external debt and liabilities were mainly on account of burgeoning current account deficit which led to a considerable increase in external financing requirements during 2017-18. In addition, revaluation losses on account of US dollar depreciation against international currencies also contributed towards the increase in external public debt during 2017-18, the statement said. The statement added that the government was now giving priority to revenue mobilisation and rationalisation of current expenditure to bolster macroeconomic stability.