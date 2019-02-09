Share:

Appreciating efforts of government and law enforcement agencies, Minister Local Government Sindh Saeed Ghani has said that people in city are now feeling a sigh of relief and breathing in a free environment. People are now enjoying festivities.

He was talking to organizers during his visit to three-day Mai Kolachi Family Shopping and Food Festival organized by the Karachi Admin Association and Talha De' Internattional at the society office. Chairman Karachi Admin Association Shaikh Khalid Noor, Vice Chairman Kashif Shaikh, Director Talha De' International Shaikh Rehan-Ur-Rehman, Saad Saleem, Faizan Taqi, Saad Zafar, Yamin Taqi, Saad Akhtar, Saboor Ahmed, Abdul Sattar, Faizan Mansoor, Ibrahim Kashtiwala and Al-e-Raza were also present.

He visited stalls and appreciated efforts of organizers. Such activities should be organized on a regular basis to facilitate local residents. We have solved issues of this area and carpeting work on more roads will also be done after solving water and sanitation issues of society, he announced.

A large number of residents are visiting this festival, in which more than 55 stalls are established. Stalls include of jewelry, garments, food, furniture, kids products, play areas etc. Festival will continue till Sunday.