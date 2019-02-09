Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet, which met here on Friday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, accorded approval to the 40-point agenda and rejected a proposal to increase water cess (abiana) proposed to be levied on the farmers.

The meeting decided to constitute dispute resolution committees at the district level under the police order, 2002 to help solve the disputes at the grassroots. In this regard, the cabinet approved “The Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill 2019” hoping that these committees will help solve the petty disputes at local level.

The meeting decided to extend the scope of safe city project to big cities of the province on case-to-case basis and in accordance with the governmental priorities. The cabinet gave its nod to construction low-cost houses in Chishtian, Lodhran and Ranala Khurd under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The meeting granted administrative and financial autonomy to Institute of Public Health Lahore along with the decision to formulate administrative committee to deal with the matters pertaining to the IPH.

The meeting approved changing of name of Fort Munro Development Authority to Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Dera Ghazi Khan and it was also decided that scope of this authority will be extended to tribal area of Koh-e-Suleman Tehsil.

The meeting approved creation of a new post of Border Military Police at the tribal area of Saakar in DG Khan.

The cabinet decided to nominate provincial minister for energy as the chairman of the cabinet committee for energy and additional chief secretary (energy) as its member.

It approved the draft of MoU for the launch of NFC centers and awareness activities for the project of eradication of child labor by strengthening government institutions and community. Meanwhile, approval was given to transfer of land to NHA for the construction of Lahore Eastern Bypass Project.

Also, the cabinet approved the following acts for adoption of Punjab Assembly: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center Act 2019, Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2018 for traffic management reforms and Punjab Red Zones (Establishment & Security) Bill 2018 while the draft of the agreement between Punjab government and UET Lahore was approved as well for setting up of AC testing lab at the Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Engineering Technology Lahore, draft amendment law of Punjab Zakat & Ushr Act 2018, drafts of Punjab Animal Health Act 2018 and Punjab Literacy and Non-formal Education Policy 2018.

Approval was accorded to the specified criterion for search committee and its process of constitution along with matters pertaining to experience, competence, qualification for vice chancellor posts of general education and women universities.

Similarly, approval was given to the qualification, experience and competence for the post of vice chancellors of specialized universities, constitution of search committee and procedure of its working.

The matters pertaining to 720 megawatt Karot Hydropower Project and merger of Water Management Wing Supervisor (BS-11) of Agriculture Department as Sub Engineer (BS-11) in C&W Department under the directions of Supreme Court were also approved in the meeting.

Similarly, draft bill of Punjab Minimum Wages Act 2018, proposed amendments in Provincial Employees Social Security Ordinance 1965 and the MoU between Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department and Christian Care Foundation Lahore were given approval.

Besides, nomination of members of board of directors of Parks and Horticulture Authorities of Lahore, Multan, Sargodha and Gujranwala were approved by the cabinet as well.

The nomination of governing body members of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Bahawalpur Development Authority, Sargodha Development Authority and Multan Development Authority under Development of Cities Act 1976 was given approval.

The nomination of public representatives as members and vice chairman of governing body of Faisalabad Development Authority under Development of Cities Act 1976 were also approved apart from amendments in Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy 2012 and matters pertaining to training of technical and management staff of the provincial government under Petroleum Policy 2018 were given approval as well.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that farmers’ interests will be protected at every cost and their rights will not be compromised.

“The PTI government is a genuine guardian of the rights of the farmers”, he said, adding that development of the Punjab province was the main objective. Despite financial constraints, he said, the government did not want to transfer any burden to the people.