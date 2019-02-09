Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organise “Business Africa Trade Forum” on 26th.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem while talking t media on Friday said that major aim of this Forum was to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African Countries. Different sessions will be held to discuss trade opportunities, scope of cooperation, exploring new sectors and addressing issues related to tariff, banking channels and transportation, he added.

There are Fifty-four African countries comprising over 1 billion population with huge potential for Pakistan to promote trade and exports, said RCCI President

Malik Shahid Saleem said that Africa, South and Latin America and Central Asian countries are the non-traditional markets for Pakistan’s exports and have huge potentials for enhancing of exports.

Africa is the second largest continent of the world with 54 sovereign states and and population 1.2 billion with collective GDP US$ 3.3 trillion and imports market of around US$ 500 billion. Many of the African countries like Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia and Botswana are the countries whose nominal per capita income is more than US$ 3000 and twice of Pakistan, he informed.

Pakistan’s trade with African countries stood around $3 billion whereas the total trade volume of Africa was around $1 trillion, he added.