Russia's first ever manned lunar mission is expected to land on the Moon in 2031, according to a document prepared by the Russian Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and obtained by Sputnik.

"The purpose of the mission is to carry the crew to the Moon", the mission plan for 2031 says, adding that the crew members will be practising certain operations related to "the cosmonauts' activities on the Moon" and perform tasks set by the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the document, a heavy lunar rover capable of transporting cosmonauts, as well as a second manned expedition, are expected to be delivered to the Earth's satellite by 2032. The second crew will be charged with testing vehicles designed to travel on the surface of the Moon.

In 2033, cosmonauts are scheduled to undertake long-distance trips on the lunar rover to conduct scientific research and test robotic systems.

The construction of the first Russian lunar base is set to begin in 2034 and continue in 2035, the document says.