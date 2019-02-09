Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday said that corruption in mega infrastructure projects all over the country will be unearthed and the looted money will be recovered.

Addressing media here, Saeed alleged that the PML-N led-government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Multan-Sukkur Motorway worth Rs259 billion. “Later, the cost was increased up to Rs292 billion due to financial mismanagement and thus the project suffered a huge loss,” Saeed said.

He said the contracts of the projects were awarded to companies of their [the PML-N’s] choice, causing losses worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

He believed that Ahsan Iqbal, Javed Sadiq and the Sharif brothers were involved in this project. “Across the board accountability will bring back money looted from the nation,” Saeed said and added that the government will continue transparent and indiscriminate accountability. “We will soon uncover corruption in the Pakistan People’s Party-led government as well,” he added.

The minister said he will soon put forward the details of how money was transferred to Larkana in PPP’s tenure adding Imran Khan’s promise of rooting out corruption will come to logical end. “We will put the corrupt elements behind bars,” the minister concluded.