ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plans to raise Rs3450 billion from Market Treasury Bill (MTB) and Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) during February to April 2019. Out of the amount, the Short Term MTB target is Rs3200 billion, while the longer term PIB’s have a target of Rs.250 billion, revealed SBP data Friday. The five auctions for MTB would be held on February 14, February 28, March 14, March 28 and April 11 while three auctions for PIB would be held February 20, March 20, and April 17. The maturing amount during the period under review is Rs.3416.575 billion, out of which Rs2,969.806 billion is maturing in MTB’s while Rs446.769 billion is maturing in PIBs.–