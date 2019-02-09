Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Saturday has been issued security alert and advised to refrain from unnecessary movement.

According to details, the relevant departments have been informed about the security threats while other officials of the anti-corruption watchdog have also been warned in this regard.

Earlier, NAB had been threatened with bomb attack on headquarters after it launched investigation into mega corruption scams.

Officials were not afraid and would continue to perform their duties with dedication, said NAB chief.