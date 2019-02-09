Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday accepted the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior provincial minister Aleem Khan .

Aleem Khan tendered his resignation as Punjab Minister for Local Govt and Community Development on February 6 after he was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with offshore companies scandal.

Sources informed that the portfolio of ministry of Local Govt was handed over to Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while the portfolio of planning and development will remain with the chief minister.