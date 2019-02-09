Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday strongly criticised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for refusing to make him a member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sheikh Rashid, while addressing railway workers of carriage factory in Islamabad, said the NA speaker should tell reasons for not making him a member of the Public Accounts Committee despite receiving letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He reiterated that [Opposition Leader in NA] Shehbaz Sharif will not be accepted as PAC chairman at any cost. He slammed Asad Qaiser, saying the NA speaker made an illegal step by making Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman. The minister claimed he kept silence on the issue due to PM Imran Khan.

Criticising the PML-N leadership, he said politics of Sharifs started from Qatar and ended on kidney stone. He said Imran Khan will not provide any relaxation or deal to the corrupt leaders.

Addressing railway workers, Sheikh Rashid announced that all passenger bogies would be manufactured indigenously at the Pakistan Railway Carriage Factory (PRCF) from next year.

He said “I promise that no passenger coach will be imported in future from next year and all the passenger bogies will be prepared in Pakistan Railway factory.”

He alleged that previous rulers ignored Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory to get kickbacks in deals for import of the bogies. He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan Railways performance had declined due to wrong policies of the previous government.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a train “Thal Express” on February 11. Sheikh Rashid said two freight trains have been launched recently while more trains will be added in the fleet in near future.

Besides, he said a VIP passenger train would be launched on March 30 while more passenger trains would also be started soon. He said during next five year, there would be an effective network of railways across the country.

The minister also announced to make Pakistan Railways budget from its own resources from next financial year.

He said 20 new trains had been launched from its resources while the same number would also been started in the coming days. “All credit to start new 20 trains goes to employees of Pakistan Railways” he added. He also announced to start air-conditioned train for poor passengers.

He said locomotives would also be built in Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory. The minister also apprised the audience that Pakistan Railways had earned Rs 2 billion additional profit from passenger train service during last six months. The minister also announced Rs 3000 honorarium each for all employees of Pakistan Railways Carriage.

He said a summary had been moved to Prime Minister for regularization of 144 employees of the factory while remaining employees would be regularized soon.

He said a VIP train would be launched on March 30 and added that another VIP train would be launched soon. The Minister also announced to bring salary package of Railways police at par with Punjab Police.

Sheikh Rashid said the government’s decision to appoint Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was unfair.

“How a person involved in corruption can be appointed Chairman of Public Account Committee,” he added. He said that there will be no deal and relaxation will be given to anyone”.

The minister also visited different areas of the carriage factory and interacted with workers busy in manufacturing of the coaches.