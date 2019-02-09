Share:

LAHORE - City police department on Friday suspended the services of a station house officer for abusing and insulting his junior official at Lahore’s Defense-B police station.

According to a police spokesman, Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir while taking strict notice of the incident suspended SHO Defense-B police station.

Police sources revealed that SHO Ali Ajwad made a phone call to the duty officer and abused him over some dispute. The SHO also used filthy language against the Moharrar.

The CCPO took notice of the incident after the audio-recording went viral on different social media sites. The CCPO asked SP (Cantonment division) to probe the matter and send back a report.

The city police chief warned the officials that humiliating the lower-subordinates and citizens would not be tolerated. “Code of conduct would be implemented at all costs.

All officers should behave decently while dealing with subordinate staff or general public,” CCPO said.