KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday announced to have finalised the arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League fourth edition matches to be played in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting to overview arrangements for PSL 4 matches in the city, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani said that he has been tasked by the chief minister to lead initiative to finalise arrangements for the PSL matches.

He said that five matches including PSL-4 final would also be played in the city and they had finalized all security arrangements in this regard. He said that Rangers and police would take charge of security inside and outside the stadium while armed forces would be on stand-by.

“We will also be arranging a festival in the city from 15 February to 17 March during the event in the city,” he announced and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to establish more places in the city for purchasing the event’s tickets so that the citizens could easily access them. Along with security, the authorities are also ensuring other arrangements in the National Stadium while a hospital would be established in the stadium along with mobile clinics, he said.

He hoped that the event would be held peacefully in the city similar to West Indies women cricket team recent visit and other sporting events in the city.

“The security plan for players is finalised and will try to ensure minimal closure of roads in the city,” he said and added that especially University Road and roads leading to two major hospitals in city would remain open.

He said that seven places were identified for parking places and people would be transferred to stadium through shuttle service.