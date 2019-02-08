Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Water level in the country’s largest Mangla Dam reservoir went down following continued intermittent heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of Himalayan belt and resultant decline in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir - Mangla dam wherein the water level has decreased to greater extent.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, is reported as 1125.60 feet on Friday against maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.941 MAF in the reservoir, official sources said on Friday.

The water level in the dam is gradually reducing further, this Correspondent understands when visited the reservoir Friday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday remained as under:- Rivers:, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 17,300 cusecs and Outflows 15,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 67,700 cusecs and Outflows 48,700 cusecs, Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 19,500 cusecs and Outflows 30,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9,500 cusecs and Outflows 9,500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 40,800 cusecs and Outflows 40,800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 33,000 cusecs and Outflows 38,100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 36,200 cusecs and Outflows 35,900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6,200 cusecs and Outflows 2,000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 24,300 cusecs and Outflows 21,200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 17,800 cusecs and Outflows 4,000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3,500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

RESERVOIRS (LEVEL

AND STORAGE):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1430.61 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.822 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1125.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.941 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday, the sources conclude.