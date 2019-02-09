Share:

LAHORE - The police department on Friday suspended the services of Lahore’s SP (Iqbal Town Division) Ali Raza for abusing a junior police officer during a meeting the other day.

A police spokesperson said Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of social media reports regarding misconduct of SP Iqbal Town Ali Raza with Sub Inspector Naveed Abdul Majeed. The police chief also directed a DIG-rank officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and send back the report to the central police office. “SP Ali Raza has been closed to central police office till completion of the inquiry,” the spokesperson said.

Police sources revealed that T-ASI Majeed appeared before SP Ali Raza and discuss an official matter. The SP exchanged harsh words with the T-ASI and also passed insulting remarks against him. The ASI left the SP’s office in utter frustration. The ASI reached the police station and wrote down a special report of the incident in the official register.

In his report, the ASI also threatened the police department that he would tender his resignation soon. The IGP took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.