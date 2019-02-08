Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said the state government is paying special attention to public welfare projects, especially infrastructure development to turn Rawalakot-like scenic areas of AJK the hubs of tourist attraction.

He expressed these views during his meeting with a prominent social figure of Rawalakot Haji Rashid Khan who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday.

"The AJK government is planning building Khaigala-Tolipeer-Lasdana Road which is now in its final stage. The road upon completion will not only facilitate the people but will also help connect Tolipeer and Lasdana with Rawalakot and other cities of Azad Kashmir," the AJK president informed.

Terming Khaigala-Tolipeer-Lasdana Road a project of vital importance, the president said the road will help connect people from remote areas with Rawalakot and other parts of the state. This, he added will significantly help improve the tourism-related infrastructure that will consequently lead to poverty alleviation and better living standard of people of the area.

President Masood also assured that construction of greater water supply scheme at Daraike, and hospital at Chak Dhamni would also be given priority and both projects will be completed within the stipulated time period.

Earlier, the PML-N leader apprised the President of different problems being faced by the people of Pakkar, Ali Sojal, Chota Gala, Singula and Hussain Kot Union Councils.

He drew the President's attention to various issues relating to health, education, clean drinking water and roads construction in the Constitution III of the Rawalakot District and invited the President to undertake a detailed visit to the area.

President Masood accepted the invitation and assured that he will visit the area next month to observe the pace of work on the development projects and also to know the problems being faced by the people of the area.

Later, Registrar of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Muhammad Waris Jaral called on the President and discussed problems being faced by the Law Department of the university due to non-issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Pakistan Bar Council. The President assured to resolve the issue on priority grounds.