KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through a letter to the prime minister has conveyed the deep concern over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across the province of Sindh, which according to him is the largest contributor to nationwide gas production.

Shah told the prime minister that due to the shortage of gas the domestic as well as commercial consumers were facing a lot of difficulties in the province of Sindh. “This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the chief minister said and added that the gas suspension to province of Sindh was a violation of Article 158 of the Constitution.

The chief minister said in his letter that the production of gas from Sindh is between 2700-3000 mmcfd and against that Sui Southern Gas Co is supplying less than 1200 mmcfd to Sindh. Quoting Article 158 of the Constitution, Mr Shah said that the people of Sindh have priority over the 3000 mmcfd of gas produced in Sindh.

The Sindh chief minister requested the prime minister to indulge in the matter and direct concerned Ministry for regular supply of gas to the Sindh Province as per their requirement and in line with Article 158 of the Constitution, the letter ends.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has held the federal government responsible for gas, water and electricity crises in the province of Sindh, adding that the people of the province were being victimized by such a way.

In a statement issued on Friday, the federal ministers, he said, had no time to address issues being confronted by the people of the country and were busy in political gimmick.

The advisor said that major areas of Karachi metropolis were suffering from gas crises. Barrister Murtaza Wahab demanded of the federal government to bring an end to injustices with the province of Sindh which is producing 70 % gas.

He added that after snatching livelihood from people of Karachi, PTI government was now punishing people through gas load shedding in the city.